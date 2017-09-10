HURRICANE IRMA | CBS4 News Live StreamLatest Updates | Interactive Maps | Power Outages Miami-Dade & BrowardHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

“Hey, What Are You Doing?” Yells CBS4 Reporter To Looter

By Hank Tester
Filed Under: Hank Tester, Hurricane Irma, Irma, Looter, Looting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – While hurricane Irma isn’t even done pounding South Florida with intense wind, rain and storm surge, looters are already causing trouble for businesses which are closed for the storm.

CBS4’s Hank Tester drove by Simon’s Sportswear in Fort Lauderdale Friday afternoon where he actually witnessed one of several looters running out of the store through a smashed in window while holding stolen merchandise.

Hank yelled out at the looter, “Hey, What are you doing?” But the thief kept running.

“So much for me being the crime prevention guy,” Hank said to his photographer.

Hank said he didn’t even know anybody was still in the building when he drove by.

A short while later, CBS4 News learned police made 9 arrests for the looting incident at the sportswear store and a nearby pawn shop as well.

More from Hank Tester
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch