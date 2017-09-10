Broward Residents Urged To Stay Inside Til Monday Morning

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Tremendous rain and gusty high winds from Category 4 Hurricane Irma continue to lash Broward County and will do so into the evening hours.

But when the rain and winds begin to subside, residents are being asked to stay inside until law enforcement and first responders have a chance to check the roads and neighbors for problems.

The county has a curfew in place until 10 a.m. Monday, which means all pedestrian and vehicular movement is prohibited except for fire and rescue services, police services, emergency services or hospital services.

Broward Sheriff’s Office reports no storm-related arrests.

According to FPL, there are less than 10 downed power lines as of 7 a.m. Sunday, most in the southern portions of the county. At 9 a.m., they estimated 182,000 customers were experiencing power outages, or about 20-percent of the county. More outages are expected as the winds, including hurricane force gusts, pick up.

FPL has 16,000 workers plus equipment in place to restore power once the winds subside.

Broward County Government offices will be closed on Monday, however essential operations will remain open.

There is a precautionary boil water order for Hallandale Beach residents living in the area of Desoto Park South, limited to 501 Three Island Blvd., 601 Three Island Blvd., 701 Three Island Blvd., 801 Three Island Blvd. and 851 Three Island Blvd.

Pembroke Pines officials have confirmed that the traffic light at the intersection of 129th Avenue and Pines Boulevard, a major intersection, is down. A downed tree is blocking southbound Palm Avenue between Johnson Street and Pines Boulevard. Crews will respond as soon as conditions allow.