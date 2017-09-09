Waterspouts Pop Up Along Coast As Tornado Warnings Issued

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — As Irma’s outer bands begin to whip up the Florida coastline, videos have begun to emerge showing waterspouts and funnel clouds traveling inland.
Tornado Warnings have been issued in both Miami-Dade and Broward.
CBS4’s Carey Codd took this video of a tornado in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
CBS Boston’s Mike Lacrosse got another look at it.
Around 7:15 p.m., a confirmed tornado touched down in Lauderdill.
A few hours earlier, the eye of Hurricane Irma was moving slowly away from the coast of Cuba. Maximum sustained winds were near 125 mph.