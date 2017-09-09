HURRICANE IRMA | CBS4 News Live StreamLatest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings & Shelter Info: Miami-Dade | BrowardMonroe Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Waterspouts Pop Up Along Coast As Tornado Warnings Issued

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — As Irma’s outer bands begin to whip up the Florida coastline, videos have begun to emerge showing waterspouts and funnel clouds traveling inland.

Tornado Warnings have been issued in both Miami-Dade and Broward.

CBS4’s Carey Codd took this video of a tornado in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

CBS Boston’s Mike Lacrosse got another look at it.

Around 7:15 p.m., a confirmed tornado touched down in Lauderdill.

A few hours earlier, the eye of Hurricane Irma was moving slowly away from the coast of Cuba. Maximum sustained winds were near 125 mph.

