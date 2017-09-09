HURRICANE IRMA | CBS4 News Live StreamLatest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings & Shelter Info: Miami-Dade | BrowardMonroe Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Gov. Scott: Florida’s West Coast Must Be Prepared To Shelter

TAMPA BAY (CBSMiami) – Florida Gov. Rick Scott is warning Florida’s West Coast to be ready for Irma after the forecast cone shows the hurricane dipping around the peninsula before tracking up.

“This storm is life-threatening and an imminent threat to our state. Not following evacuation orders could cost you your life,” Scott said in a statement. “Evacuations are in place along the coast from Manatee County to Collier County and everyone must listen to their local officials and get out now. If you do not leave by noon tomorrow, you need to be prepared to get to the closest available shelter.”

On the forecast track, the center of Irma will move near the north coast of Cuba through Saturday, near the Florida Keys Sunday morning, and then near the southwest coast of Florida Sunday afternoon.

Scott stressed that the Keys need to completed evacuated with Irma barreling right for it.

“I cannot be more clear- this storm is unlike anything our state has seen and Floridians must take action to stay safe. Do not risk your life or the life of your loved ones,” he said.

