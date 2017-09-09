HURRICANE IRMA | CBS4 News Live StreamLatest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings & Shelter Info: Miami-Dade | BrowardMonroe Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Miami Police Preparing To Weather Out Hurricane Irma

By Oralia Ortega
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is preparing to weather out Hurricane Irma.

Oralia Ortega caught up with Miami Police Cmdr. Freddie Cruz at the department’s headquarters and logistics center.

“As you know, yesterday, we activated what we call Alpha-Bravo mode where we’ve gone into 12-hour shifts,” Cruz said. “Many of them will be answering calls of service. They will be a special-response platoon. In the event we have any major incidents, they are on standby.”

The department has prepared meals – which included water, sandwiches and protein bars – for all of their on-duty officers.

“Due to the fact that they’re away from home, we want to make sure they are well taken care of while they are providing a service to the community,” Cruz said.

Cruz then shifted the focus to the residents, which he urges remain indoors while Irma passes.

“In the event that (Irma) affects us, and there are power outages, please, stay at home. Wait for public service to do what they need to do,” Cruz said.  “We have many people that like to go out after the storm. The most dangerous pivotal point is not during the storm but after the storm when there is down power lines, there’s downed trees.”

