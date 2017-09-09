HURRICANE IRMA | CBS4 News Live StreamLatest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings & Shelter Info: Miami-Dade | BrowardMonroe Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

AP Source: Evacuated Dolphins Arrive In LA For Week Stay

Filed Under: Hurricane, Hurricane Irma, Irma, Miami Dolphins, NFL

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Miami Dolphins have evacuated South Florida before the arrival of Hurricane Irma and will practice in Oxnard, California, next week to prepare for their delayed start of the season.

The person confirmed the Dolphins’ practice plans to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the team hasn’t publicly disclosed them.

The person said team owner Stephen Ross flew players, coaches, traveling staff and their families to Los Angeles on Friday as the hurricane approached Florida. Other players who had already left the state in advance of Irma are also arriving in Los Angeles.

The person said the Dolphins will have a team meeting Tuesday and will practice beginning Wednesday at the Dallas Cowboys’ complex in Oxnard.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch