Miami Beach Gets Military Vehicle To Rescue Irma Victims

By Marybel Rodriguez
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) —  Miami Beach Police Chief Dan Oates made some last-minute checks Friday morning as the first bands of Hurricane Irma reached South Florida.

He also wanted to remind residents they should evacuate.

“It’s time to be an adult and go in and shelter. That’s my message. Within a few hours, we won’t be our here anymore,” said Oates around 10 a.m. “If government is sheltering its first responders, then no one else should be out and now is the time, ” said Oates.

If you did not evacuate, make sure to heed the 8 p.m. curfew Friday – meaning you should no be out after that time.That will last until 7 a.m.

Miami Beach Police have a new piece of equipment meant to rescue residents. (Source: CBS4)

Miami Beach Police will be unable to respond as soon as winds get too dangerous to be outside – one of the reasons they wanted residents to leave and head for a shelter.

“We have an obligation to our employees to keep them safe and to the larger city. There’s a point at which we cannot respond because of the conditions,” said Oates.

As soon as they’re able after the storm, they will respond to those in need and may take out a new piece of equipment to do it – a military-grade vehicle to rescue those in high water. It’s a good piece considered a dangerous storm surge is expected in the city.

“We wanted a vehicle that could go everywhere, drive through everything and go through six feet of water and can go to any place and rescue people,” said Oates.

It’s worth half a million dollars but the city got it for free since there was a surplus.

Oates said they are not only ready to help their residents, but others during Irma relief.

“We’re ready to help anybody,” said Oates.

