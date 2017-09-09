HURRICANE IRMA | CBS4 News Live StreamLatest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings & Shelter Info: Miami-Dade | BrowardMonroe Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

1 Dead In Single Car Crash In Marathon

Filed Under: Fatal Crash, Hurricane, Hurricane Irma, Irma, Key West

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MARATHON (CBSMiami) – Law enforcement is investigating a single car crash in Marathon that resulted in a death.

A Monroe County official said the accident happened Saturday afternoon in the southbound lane at US 1 and 98th Street in Marathon.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, while the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is handling the vehicle.

No other details were made available.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch