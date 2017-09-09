1 Dead In Single Car Crash In Marathon

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MARATHON (CBSMiami) – Law enforcement is investigating a single car crash in Marathon that resulted in a death.
A Monroe County official said the accident happened Saturday afternoon in the southbound lane at US 1 and 98th Street in Marathon.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, while the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is handling the vehicle.
No other details were made available.
