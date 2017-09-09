Irma’s Timeline: When Will We Feel Its Effects?

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida is shuttered up and sheltered as Irma makes its way in our direction but what is the timeline of Irma’s affects on South Florida?

At 155 mph the 5:00 a.m. advisory has Irma as a strong category 4 storm but still over 225 miles away from the Miami area. Even at that distance we are expecting sustained tropical storm force winds to develop throughout the day Saturday.

The first area to see the increased wind speeds will be the Keys and the coastal areas of Miami-Dade. The increasing wind speed will spread inland and north along the coast Saturday afternoon.

By 7:00 p.m. Saturday night much of the area will be seeing tropical storm force wind speeds sustained over 40 mph.

Along with the increasing wind speed comes the outer bands of Irma that will contain higher gusts and flooding rains. These bands will continue to increase and bring stronger winds throughout the day Saturday.

Overnight Saturday to early Sunday Irma is expected to turn north and move over the Gulf possibly making landfall over the Keys and the Gulf Coast. At this time the wind will continue to increase and will be approaching hurricane strength. The entire area will be experiencing hurricane force gusts by Sunday morning with the strongest wind speed in southern Miami-Dade and the Keys. Higher gusts are likely along the coast leading to the risk of storm surge.

By mid-day Sunday the strongest winds are expected with sustained hurricane (74 mph) expected for a brief period of time. Gusts will continue Throughout the day Sunday but are expected to be highest late morning and early afternoon. Sunday night as Irma continues to track to the north the wind will begin to diminish. Not as gusty but still sustained over 40 mph until early Monday morning where the wind will gradually diminish.