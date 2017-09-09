Irma’s Severity Felt Throughout South Florida

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — From Monroe to Dade and up to Broward, South Florida is experiencing severe weather as Hurricane Irma hits.
Intense winds and heavy rain were recorded by Gabriel Aguirre from his backyard in Palmetto Bay.
Similar winds whipped up near Leo McRea’s home in the Shenandoah area of Miami-Dade, causing a power line to snap and spark dangerously close to his bedroom window.
Standing on her balcony in Hollywood, Nissa Benjamin took video of these powerful gusts that seemed as though they could throw a car like a toy.
And in west Miramar, these two guys took it upon themselves to relieve their flooded neighborhood street by de-clogging the storm drain. It worked! About 5 minutes later, the street was cleared.