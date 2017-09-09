Irma Squalls Knocking Out Power In South Florida

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As squally weather and the outer bands of Hurricane Irma begin to sweep South Florida, a number of power outages have been reported.

At 8 a.m., the Florida Power & Light outage map indicated there were 23,817 outages in Miami-Dade, 971 in Broward and 0 in Monroe County.

CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said wind gusts of 50 mph or more have been reported in several areas.

FPl estimated that 4.1 million customers will be affected by power outages during Hurricane Irma.

Before the storm, FPL prepositioned crews and equipment so that when conditions are safe a literal army of restoration workers, 13,500 strong with linemen from across the country.

While FPL will be working around the clock and this will likely to be a multi-week restoration.

Florida’s two nuclear power plants, Turkey Point near Homestead and St. Lucie nuclear power plant are being shutdown before the worst of the storm hits.

Once the nuclear plants are shutdown, other non-nuclear plants, fossil and natural gas, are expected to generate enough to power to make up for losses unless they are severely damaged by the storm.

FP&L said it invested about $3 billion to fortify its electrical grid in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana.