How To Report Damage After A Hurricane In Miami-Dade County

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As the outer bands of Hurricane Irma arrive Friday, thoughts are also on recovery.
Miami-Dade County has set up a webpage where residents can report their property damage once the storm has passed.
Please make sure you report this only once tropical storm force winds have subsided and when it’s safe to take photos.
If you have damage, take pictures and submit a damage assessment report by clicking here.
You can also call 311, for more information when you are filling out the report or click here for 24/7 information.