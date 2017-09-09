Firefighters Rescue Dog Struggling In Deerfield Beach Canal

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) — Firefighters jumped into action to save a dog struggling in a canal in Deerfield Beach.
Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue got the call Saturday afternoon near the 3900 block of N.W. 31st Avenue.
“The dog was about 1,000 yards down the canal,” said spokesman Mike Jachles. “They sent a firefighter in, he swam out to where the dog was. When he got to the dog, he was very fatigued and almost ready to go under.”
The firefighter was able to put a rescue buoy on the dog and bring him to shore. The tired animal collapsed once he got out of the water.
“Finally came to a little while after,” said Jachles. “He had been lost and was reunited with his owner.”