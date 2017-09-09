Midwest Electric Workers Head To Florida To Help After Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Electric workers from the Midwest are heading to Florida to help restore power for those affected by Hurricane Irma.

Brent Foxhoven is one of 34 technicians from Nebraska public power utilities heading to the Sunshine State.

“We’re just here living our daily lives but there’s people down there that need our help, and we have the skills to go down there and get the job done,” said Foxhoven.

Foxhoven is a Night Service Technician from Lincoln Electric System (LES). More than a dozen workers from LES are set to help out in recovery following Irma. But there is not set plan as to where they will be stationed.

“When we get in there, we don’t have any idea where we ‘re going to stay. Some indications are that we may get moved up and down the whole state,” said Foxhoven.

After super storm Sandy in 2012, more than 2,000 public power companies decided to start a mutual aid program to help each other out.

Foxhoven says it’s nice to know that people appreciate the work that he will be doing, and he looks forward to bringing back some stories from his time spent in Florida in the wake of a Hurricane.

“I’m sure it’s going to be something I’m going to remember forever,” said Foxhoven.