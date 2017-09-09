Curfews Issued In South Florida Cities

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Local governments are now issuing curfews across South Florida.
Broward County has issued a curfew starting at 4:00 pm and remains in effect until further notice.
Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief said, “When winds reach 45 mph, deputies will not be responding.” Effects of the storm will get stronger throughout the day. “By 2 p.m., residents will start feeling tropical storm force winds,” she said.
A mandatory curfew will also be in place tonight in Coral Springs from 8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.
MORE: Latest Hurricane Irma Updates
A barrier island curfew will be in effect for the City of Deerfield Beach and the Town of Hillsboro Beach at noon. A Citywide curfew for Deerfield Beach will also begin at noon.
This story will be updated as additional curfews are announced.
- Click here for ways to prepare yourself for an impending storm from our Hurricane Preps page
- Click here for latest news surrounding hurricanes and the National Hurricane Center
- Click here to see all of the latest maps when a storm forms in the Atlantic
- Click here to download the CBS4 2017 Hurricane Guide (English)
- Click here for Live Weather Blog
- Download the CBS4 Weather App Here