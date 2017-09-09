HURRICANE IRMA | CBS4 News Live StreamLatest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings & Shelter Info: Miami-Dade | BrowardMonroe Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Curfews Issued In South Florida Cities

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Local governments are now issuing curfews across South Florida.

Broward County has issued a curfew starting at 4:00 pm and remains in effect until further notice.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief  said, “When winds reach 45 mph, deputies will not be responding.” Effects of the storm will get stronger throughout the day. “By 2 p.m., residents will start feeling tropical storm force winds,” she said.

A mandatory curfew will also be in place tonight in Coral Springs from 8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

MORE: Latest Hurricane Irma Updates

A barrier island curfew will be in effect for the City of Deerfield Beach and the Town of Hillsboro Beach at noon. A Citywide curfew for Deerfield Beach will also begin at noon.

This story will be updated as additional curfews are announced.

 

