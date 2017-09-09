18 Of 20 Broward Shelters At Full Capacity

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County shelters filled up quickly after the mayor called for residents to seek safety from Hurricane Irma.

Those ordered to evacuate include both of Broward’s evacuation zones “A” and “B” – basically anyone living east of US-1. Click here for evacuation routes.

At last check, nearly 14,000 people are being sheltered.

The following shelters are OPEN:

Tradewinds Park & Stables 3600 W. Sample Rd., Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Coconut Palm Elementary School 13601 Monarch Lakes Blvd, Miramar 33027 (Opens At 7 a.m.)

The following shelters are CLOSED since they are at capacity:

Monarch High School 5050 Wiles Road, Coconut Creek 33073

Rock Island Elementar/ Atlantic Technical (Arthur Ashe) 1701 N. W. 23rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale 33311

Falcon Cove Middle School 4251 Bonaventure Blvd., Weston 3333

Coral Glades High School 2700 Sportsplex Dr, Coral Springs 33065

Millennium Middle School / Challenger Elementary School Campus 5803 NW 94th Ave. Tamarac, FL 33321

Plantation Elementary School 651 N.W. 42nd Ave. Plantation, FL 33317

Pompano Beach High School 600 N.E. 13 Ave. Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Fox Trail Elementary School 1250 Nob Hill Road, Davie 33324

Watkins Elementary School 3520 S. W. 52nd Ave., Pembroke Park 33023

West Broward High School 500 NW 209 Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029

Silver Palms Elementary School 1209 NW 155th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028

Beachside Montessori Village 2230 Lincoln St, Hollywood, FL 33020

Everglades Elementary School 2900 Bonaventure Blvd, Weston, FL 33331

Lyons Creek Middle School 4333 Sol Press Blvd., Coconut Creek 33073

Parkside Elementary 10257 NW 29th St., Coral Springs, FL 33065 (Pet-Friendly, Opens at 8:30 p.m.)

Everglades High School 17100 SW 48 Court, Miramar, FL 33027 (Pet-Friendly)

New Renaissance Middle School 10701 Miramar Blvd., Miramar 33025

Park Lakes Elementary School 3925 N. State Road 7, Lauderdale Lakes 33319

If new shelters open, please make sure not to go empty-handed. You are expected to bring supplies that will last you at least three days. Click here for a full list.

Numbers & Apps To Know Before, During & After Hurricane Irma

For pet-friendly shelter, registration of pets is required. To register, call the Humane Society at 954-989-3977. Other than the pet-friendly shelter, General Population shelters do not accommodate pets other than service animals.

Residents are urged to make sure they are prepared. If you have any issues, residents are urged to call the Broward Emergency Hotline at 311 or (954) 831- 4000. You can also visit their Emergency Operations site.