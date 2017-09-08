State House Speaker May Call Special Irma Session

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Saying Hurricane Irma’s “impacts will be devastating and the recovery efforts will be considerable,” House Speaker Richard Corcoran sent an email to House members Friday that raised the possibility of needing a post-storm special session.
“In the weeks following Irma, should any recovery efforts require legislative authorization, please be prepared to convene in special session,” Corcoran said in the email. “Also, we may be calling on many of you to work with emergency responders. While many federal disaster workers and volunteers will be here to assist in our recovery efforts, they will need your knowledge of your communities to help ensure that resources reach those in the greatest need.”
Lawmakers had been scheduled to hold committee meetings next week to start preparing for the 2018 regular session. But Corcoran and Senate President Joe Negron called off the meetings as the massive hurricane moved toward the state.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.