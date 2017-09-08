Miami-Dade Shelters: What’s Open & What’s Full

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade County has opened three additional hurricane shelters for residents who need to relocate.
They are:
- Hialeah Gardens Senior: 11700 Hialeah Gardens Blvd., Miami Gardens, 33018
- Barbara Goleman Senior: 14100 NW 89 Ave., Miami Lakes, 33018
- Hialeah Middle School: 6027 E 7 Ave., Hialeah, 33013
Shelters opened on Thursday include:
- Miami Carol City Senior: 3301 Miami Gardens Dr., Miami Gardens, 33056
- Miami Central Senior: 1781 NW 95 St., Miami, 33147
- North Miami Senior: 13110 NE 8th Ave., North Miami 33161 (filled to capacity)
Shelters filled to capacity:
- Felix Varela Senior High: 15255 SW 96th St, Miami, FL 33196 (filled to capacity)
- South Miami Senior High: 6856 SW 53rd St, Miami, FL 33155 (filled to capacity)
- TERRA Environmental, 11005 SW 84th Street, Miami, 33173 (filled to capacity)
- Darwin Fuchs Pavilion: Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center: 10901 Southwest 24th Street, Miami, FL, United States, 33165 (Pet-Friendly) ) (Filled to capacity)
- North Miami Beach Senior: 1247 NE 167 St., North Miami Beach, 33162 (Filled to capacity)
Any residents evacuating to a shelter need to be bring their own supplies, such as medicine, water, food and bedding for approximately three to five days. Click here for a full list.
Miami-Dade Transit buses will be providing service to shelters until 10:00 p.m. Friday night.
To find the nearest bus pick-up location go on-line to www.miamidade.gov/emergency or call the 311 Contact Center.
