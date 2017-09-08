HURRICANE IRMA | CBS4 News Live StreamLatest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings: Miami-Dade | BrowardMonroe Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Miami-Dade Shelters: What’s Open & What’s Full

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade County has opened three additional hurricane shelters for residents who need to relocate.

They are:

  • Hialeah Gardens Senior: 11700 Hialeah Gardens Blvd., Miami Gardens, 33018
  • Barbara Goleman Senior: 14100 NW 89 Ave., Miami Lakes, 33018
  • Hialeah Middle School: 6027 E 7 Ave., Hialeah, 33013

Shelters opened on Thursday include:

  • Miami Carol City Senior: 3301 Miami Gardens Dr., Miami Gardens, 33056
  • Miami Central Senior: 1781 NW 95 St., Miami, 33147
  • North Miami Senior: 13110 NE 8th Ave., North Miami 33161         (filled to capacity)

Shelters filled to capacity:

  • Felix Varela Senior High: 15255 SW 96th St, Miami, FL 33196 (filled to capacity)
  • South Miami Senior High: 6856 SW 53rd St, Miami, FL 33155 (filled to capacity)
  • TERRA Environmental, 11005 SW 84th Street, Miami, 33173 (filled to capacity)
  • Darwin Fuchs Pavilion: Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center: 10901 Southwest 24th Street, Miami, FL, United States, 33165 (Pet-Friendly) ) (Filled to capacity)
  • North Miami Beach Senior: 1247 NE 167 St., North Miami Beach, 33162 (Filled to capacity)

Any residents evacuating to a shelter need to be bring their own supplies, such as medicine, water, food and bedding for approximately three to five days. Click here for a full list.

MORE: Latest Hurricane Irma Updates

Miami-Dade Transit buses will be providing service to shelters until 10:00 p.m. Friday night.

To find the nearest bus pick-up location go on-line to www.miamidade.gov/emergency or call the 311 Contact Center.

 

