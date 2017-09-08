In The Recruiting Huddle: Tyrae Session – Coral Springs

PLAYER: Tyrae Session
POSITION: RB
SCHOOL: Coral Springs
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-10
WEIGHT: 220
SCOUTING: One of the true underexposed prospects in South Florida, this bruising runner has been able to show why he is expected to be one of the top area talents this season. Runs hard and is surprisingly quick for a young man with his size. Several college coaches have looked at him as a linebacker as well. This is someone that the coaches and teammates believe will be very special in the coming years – at the next level.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6133819/tyrae-session