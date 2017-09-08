HURRICANE IRMA | CBS4 News Live StreamLatest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings: Miami-Dade | BrowardMonroe Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

In The Recruiting Huddle: Tyrae Session – Coral Springs

By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Tyrae Session

POSITION: RB

SCHOOL: Coral Springs

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-10

WEIGHT: 220

SCOUTING: One of the true underexposed prospects in South Florida, this bruising runner has been able to show why he is expected to be one of the top area talents this season. Runs hard and is surprisingly quick for a young man with his size. Several college coaches have looked at him as a linebacker as well. This is someone that the coaches and teammates believe will be very special in the coming years – at the next level.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6133819/tyrae-session

