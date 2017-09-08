HURRICANE IRMA | CBS4 News Live StreamLatest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings: Miami-Dade | BrowardMonroe Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Davie Worker Dies Prepping For Hurricane Irma

DAVIE (CBSMiami) — A Florida mas has died while preparing for Hurricane Irma  which is moving closer the state.

This officially makes it a deadly storm in South Florida.

The 57-year-old man reportedly fell of his ladder in Davie while putting up shutters around 10 a.m.  He had been hired to install the shutters from the second floor of the home.

In the fall, he hit his head on the pool deck.

Crews rushed him to Broward Health where he died.

This happened at the Poinciana Development in Shenandoah.

