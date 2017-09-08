Dangerous Hurricane Irma Moving Through Southeast Bahamas

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Irma is moving through the southeastern Bahamas as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane.

At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was about 495 miles southeast of Miami.

Irma was moving to the west-northwest at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles.

Irma is forecast to continue moving toward the west-northwest for the next day or so with a decrease in forward speed. A turn toward the northwest is expected by late Saturday. On the forecast track, the eye of Irma should continue to move westward away from the Turks and Caicos Islands and toward the southeastern Bahamas this morning. The core of the hurricane will then move between the north coast of Cuba and the Bahamas during the next day or two, and be near the Florida Keys and the southern Florida Peninsula Sunday morning.

Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 hurricane during the next couple of days.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach

* Florida Keys

* Lake Okeechobee

* Florida Bay

* Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le Mole St. Nicholas

* Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

* Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, and Villa Clara

* Central Bahamas

* Northwestern Bahamas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* North of Jupiter Inlet to Sebastian Inlet

* North of Bonita Beach to Anna Maria Island

* Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas and Matanzas

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Haiti from south of Le Mole St. Nicholas to Port-Au-Prince

* Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, and Las Tunas

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach

* Florida Keys

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* North of Jupiter Inlet to Sebastian Inlet

* North of Bonita Beach to Venice

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water is expected to reach the following heights above ground if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide:

Jupiter Inlet to Bonita Beach, including Florida Keys…5 to 10 ft

Bonita Beach to Venice…3 to 5 ft

Jupiter Inlet to Sebastian Inlet…3 to 6 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances.

The combination of a life-threatening storm surge and large breaking waves will raise water levels above normal tide levels by the following amounts within the hurricane warning area near and to the north of the center of Irma. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

Turks and Caicos Islands…15 to 20 ft

Southeastern and central Bahamas…15 to 20 ft

Northwestern Bahamas…5 to 10 ft

Northern coast of Haiti and the Gulf of Gonave…1 to 3 ft

Northern coast of Cuba in the warning area…5 to 10 ft

Hurricane or tropical storm conditions are expected to continue within the hurricane warning area in Haiti for the next few hours. Hurricane conditions are occurring on the Turks and Caicos Islands. Tropical storm and hurricane conditions are spreading across the southeastern Bahamas and will move into the central Bahamas later this morning. Hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane warning area along the north coast of Cuba late today and Saturday. Hurricane conditions are expected in the northwestern Bahamas tonight and Saturday, and in portions of southern Florida and the Florida Keys Saturday night or early Sunday.

Hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area in Florida by Sunday, with tropical storm conditions possible by late Saturday.

Irma is expected to produce the following rain accumulations through Tuesday night:

Northern Dominican Republic and northern Haiti…additional 2 to 4 inches.

Southern Dominican Republic and southern Haiti…additional 1 to 2 inches.

Turks and Caicos…additional 3 to 6 inches.

Southern Bahamas and northern Cuba…10 to 15 inches, isolated 20 inches.

Southern Cuba…4 to 8 inches, isolated 12 inches.

The upper Florida Keys into southeast Florida…10 to 15 inches, isolated 20 inches.

Eastern Florida northward into coastal Georgia…8 to 12 inches, isolated 16 inches.

Lower Florida Keys…3 to 5 inches.

Western Florida Peninsula into much of Georgia…South Carolina…and Western North Carolina…3 to 6 inches.

In all areas this rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods and in some areas mudslides.