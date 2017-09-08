HURRICANE IRMA | CBS4 News Live StreamLatest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings: Miami-Dade | BrowardMonroe Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Broward EOC Wants Residents To Photograph Their Homes

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A powerful Category 4 Hurricane Irma is headed our away with tropical storm force winds expected to reach South Florida on Saturday morning.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief urged residents to complete their preparations before they went to bed Friday night. That means loose outdoor objects should be secured or brought in doors. Shutters or boards should cover windows.

The weather will worsen with the worst coming Saturday evening through Sunday evening.

Irma’s gusty squalls will cause damage to homes and buildings, down trees and destroy mobile homes.

Sharief said this storm will result in an extended recovery effort. She urges all residents to go to the county’s website and print off the for homes damage assessment photos or download the damage assessment app so that damage can be reported in the immediate aftermath of the storm. This will help the county quick determine the extent of damages.

Also, residents should take photographs of the inside and outside of their homes before and after the storm to assist with insurance reports and claims.

Since we are under a Hurricane Warning, please do not trim trees or vegegation. Anyone country resident with yard waste, bulk waste, or construction debris can take it to the landfill on Sheridan Street and US 27 which is open on Friday.

