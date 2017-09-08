Braves Rally With 2 Runs In 9th, Beat Marlins 6-5

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTA (AP) — Kurt Suzuki capped a two-run rally in the ninth inning when his lined single past third base drove in Freddie Freeman and lifted the Atlanta Braves over the Miami Marlins 6-5 on Thursday night.

Miami left-hander Brad Ziegler (1-4) gave up a leadoff double to pinch-hitter Matt Adams in the ninth. Pinch-runner Nick Markakis moved to third on Ender Inciarte’s groundout to first and scored easily on Ozzie Albies’ double to right-center, leaving Ziegler with the blown save, his fourth in 13 chances.

Freeman was given an intentional walk and moved to second on Lane Adams’ grounder before Suzuki lined the winning hit past Brian Anderson at third base.

Ichiro Suzuki gave Miami a 5-4 lead when he dropped a pinch-hit single into shallow left field in the eighth, driving in Anderson.

Rex Brothers (3-3) struck out the side in the ninth.

The 43-year-old Ichiro Suzuki’s hit came in his 88th at-bat of the season as a pinch-hitter, extending his major league record. His Miami-record 26 pinch hits lead the majors.

The Marlins began the day seven games behind Colorado for the second NL wild card.

Braves rookie left-hander Sean Newcomb gave up three runs and four hits in the first. Dee Gordon led off with a triple and scored on a single by Christian Yelich. Marcell Ozuna’s triple to right field drove in Yelich, and Anderson’s single drove in Ozuna for his first career RBI.

Atlanta’s Jace Peterson had a two-run single off Dan Straily in the second. Inciarte tripled to right field to open the fifth and scored the tying run on Albies’ fly ball to right field. With two outs in the fifth, Matt Kemp gave Atlanta the 4-3 lead with his homer to the first row of the left-field seats.

The Marlins tied the game in the seventh when Ozuna’s single drove in Giancarlo Stanton, who walked.

Straily allowed four runs, three earned, on seven hits and two walks in five innings.

Newcomb allowed three runs, seven hits and three walks in five-plus innings.

Stanton was in a 3-for-37 slump since Aug. 28, with homers as his only three hits, before his fifth-inning single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: 1B Justin Bour (right oblique strain) could be activated from the DL on Friday. He has been out since July 25.

Braves: C Tyler Flowers (left wrist contusion) has been hitting and could come off the 10-day DL this weekend.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (12-6, 3.71) is 1-1 with a 2.50 ERA in three starts against the Braves this season. For his career against Atlanta, Urena is 1-3 with a 6.58 ERA.

Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (10-11, 4.75) is 2-0 with a 2.66 ERA in four games, including three starts, against the Marlins this season. He is 3-0 with a 4.13 ERA in seven career games against Miami.

