With Hurricane Irma Looming, South Florida Airports Remain Open For Now

By David Dwork
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport remain open as Category 5 Hurricane Irma continues to move towards south Florida.

MIA issued a weather advisory Thursday morning as it anticipates an increase in passengers throughout the day.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday there have been 24 departures cancelled and 33 arrivals cancelled due to Hurricane Irma.

MIA hub carrier American Airlines announced that it will begin the process of stopping operations at the airport on Friday afternoon.  That stands for Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers and West Palm Beach as well.

Further north in Orlando, operations will begin to cease on Saturday at 2 p.m. with all flights on Sunday cancelled.

Airports in Sarasota and Tampa will be monitored and adjustments will be made accordingly.

According to MIA, other airlines are expected to take similar steps.

Passengers are urged to contact individual airlines for updates on their flight status before going to the airport.

On Wednesday Fort Lauderdale Airport issued a statement that there had been 108 delays and 27 cancellations due to Hurricane Irma.

FLL asks that travels continue to monitor flight status and check its social media for updates.

According to American Airlines, 2185 flights have already been cancelled between Thursday and Monday, September 11 as a result of Hurricane Irma.

