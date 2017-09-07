Shelter Animals Flown To Safety Away From Hurricane Irma’s Path

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Humane Society of Broward County is making sure its shelter animals are safe during Hurricane Irma.

The organization sent more than 500 animals to California and out of harm’s way early Thursday morning.

Of those 500 animals, 55 cats and 5 dogs are from the Humane Society of Key Largo which is located in an evacuation zone.

All of the animals were sent to the Tony LaRusso Animal Rescue Foundation in Walnut Creek California, the Humane Society’s partner shelter.

The animals from the Broward shelter will be taken to well-known animal shelters and rescues in the California Bay area.

The animals from Key Largo will eventually be brought back and will be available for adoption.

By emptying the Humane Society of Broward County shelter, it enables staff to assist Florida residents with pets after the storm.

The Humane Society partnered with Wings of Rescue, GreaterGood.org, Freekibble.com and the Rescue Banks to make this rescue effort possible.