Residents In Miami-Dade Continue Preparing For Hurricane Irma

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents of south Florida have been working all week to prepare for the looming threat of Hurricane Irma.

“This is serious. Do not take chances, it’s life threatening. It’s not a storm you can sit and wait,” said Governor Rick Scott.

Rick Oliva owns a business in Hialeah and is boarding up.

“Pretty serious, we’ve been here 25 years and we don’t want to see anything happen,” said Hialeah business owner Rick Oliva. We’re trying to protect our business, it’s been very good to us.”

Luis Sarmiento is doing the same.

“We have to do it didn’t expect this have to do it and hope for the best,” said Sarmiento. Boarding Bussiness

In Hialeah and through the county, gas is scarce.

Many gas stations are running on empty and those lucky enough to find gas have no choice but to wait it out.

Governor Scott met with Hialeah and state and local officials at the Hialeah Emergency Operation Center and spoke about the lack of fuel but says he has made his priority to make sure he keeps coming and fast.

With gasoline running short across south Florida, Governor Scott recommended downing the GasBuddy app on your phone for updated availability.

“Ive been clear with the businesses and oil companies, we have to get the fuel fast because people need to have fuel to evacuate,” Scott said.

The State of Florida Emergency Information Hotline number is 1-800-342-3557.

Click Here for a list of open shelters.