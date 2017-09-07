HURRICANE IRMA | CBS4 News Live StreamLatest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings: Miami-Dade | BrowardMonroe Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Dade Parking Garages Open To Public As Irma Approaches

By Giovanna Maselli
Filed Under: Miami-Dade County, parking, Carlos Gimenez, Giovanna Maselli, Hurricane Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade County has opened parking lots for residents to leave their cars protected during Hurricane Irma.

The storm is expected to bring major wind and storm surge to the county over the weekend.

“Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works is opening their parking garages to the public as an area of refuge for personal cars,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Please note, availability of spaces is based on a first come, first served basis.

The following garages will be open to the public as of Thursday:

  • Dadeland South – 9150 Dadeland Boulevard
  • Dadeland North – 8300 S Dixie Hwy
  • South Miami – 5949 Sunset Drive
  • Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. – 6205 NW 27 Avenue
  • Earlington Heights –  2100 NW 41 Street
  • Okeechobee – 2005 West Okeechobee Road
  • Brownsville –  5200 NW 27 Avenue
  • Santa Clara –  2050 NW 12 Avenue

Miami-Dade County will not be responsible for any damage, theft or vandalism to any vehicles parked in the garages.

Residents are urged to stay alert and informed. The county offers a variety of apps and alerts to stay up to date. You can sign up for Miami-Dade Emergency Alerts  that will let you know through email or texts about public safety issues, recommended public protective actions, or other emergency information. Their SAFE app lets users find open and available evacuation centers and Disaster Assistance Centers near you. To report damage info to the county, click here. 

More from Giovanna Maselli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch