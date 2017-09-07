Dade Parking Garages Open To Public As Irma Approaches

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade County has opened parking lots for residents to leave their cars protected during Hurricane Irma.
The storm is expected to bring major wind and storm surge to the county over the weekend.
“Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works is opening their parking garages to the public as an area of refuge for personal cars,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.
Please note, availability of spaces is based on a first come, first served basis.
The following garages will be open to the public as of Thursday:
- Dadeland South – 9150 Dadeland Boulevard
- Dadeland North – 8300 S Dixie Hwy
- South Miami – 5949 Sunset Drive
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. – 6205 NW 27 Avenue
- Earlington Heights – 2100 NW 41 Street
- Okeechobee – 2005 West Okeechobee Road
- Brownsville – 5200 NW 27 Avenue
- Santa Clara – 2050 NW 12 Avenue
Miami-Dade County will not be responsible for any damage, theft or vandalism to any vehicles parked in the garages.
Residents are urged to stay alert and informed. The county offers a variety of apps and alerts to stay up to date. You can sign up for Miami-Dade Emergency Alerts that will let you know through email or texts about public safety issues, recommended public protective actions, or other emergency information. Their SAFE app lets users find open and available evacuation centers and Disaster Assistance Centers near you. To report damage info to the county, click here.
