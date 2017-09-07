Hurricane Irma Northeast Of Dominican Republic

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A very powerful Hurricane Irma continues to move to the west-northwest off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic.

At 5 a.m., the center of the Category 5 hurricane was about 95 miles north of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Irma was moving at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds of 180 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 50 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles.

On the forecast track, the center should pass north of the coast of Hispaniola later today, be near the Turks and Caicos and southeastern Bahamas by this evening, and then be near the Central Bahamas by Friday.

It could possibly make landfall in South Florida on Sunday.

Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with Haiti

* Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le Mole St. Nicholas

* Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

* Central Bahamas

* Northwestern Bahamas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Cuba from Matanzas province eastward to Guantanamo province

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Dominican Republic from south of Cabo Engano westward to the southern border with Haiti

* Haiti from south of Le Mole St. Nicholas to Port-Au-Prince

* Cuba provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, and Las Tunas

The combination of a life-threatening storm surge and large breaking waves will raise water levels above normal tides by the following amounts within the hurricane warning area near and to the north of the center of Irma. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

Turks and Caicos Islands…15 to 20 ft

Southeastern and central Bahamas…15 to 20 ft

Northern coast of the Dominican Republic…3 to 5 ft

Northern coast of Haiti and the Gulf of Gonave…1 to 3 ft

Northern coast of Cuba in the warning area…5 to 10 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances.

Hurricane conditions are expected to begin within the hurricane warning area in the Dominican Republic and Haiti today, with tropical storm conditions beginning in the next few hours.

Hurricane conditions are expected to begin in the warning area in the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands later today with tropical storm conditions expected within the next several hours. These conditions will spread into the Central Bahamas by Thursday night or early Friday.

Hurricane and tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area in Cuba by Friday. Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin within the warning area in Cuba Thursday night.

Huricane conditions are expected in the northwestern Bahamas Friday night and Saturday.

Irma is expected to produce the following rain accumulations through Saturday:

Northeast Puerto Rico and the British and U.S. Virgin Islands…An additional 2 to 4 inches.

Southeast Bahamas, Central Bahamas, and the Turks and Caicos…8 to 12 inches, isolated 20 inches.

Northern Dominican Republic and northern Haiti…4 to 10 inches, isolated 15 inches.

Eastern and Central Cuba…4 to 10 inches, isolated 15 inches.

Southern Haiti…1 to 4 inches.

In all areas this rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

Swells generated by Irma are affecting the northern Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the southeastern Bahamas, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the northern coast of the Dominican Republic, and they should start affecting portions of the southeast coast of the United States later today and tonight. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.