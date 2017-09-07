HURRICANE IRMA Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings: Miami-Dade | BrowardMonroe Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

In The Recruiting Huddle: Johnquai Lewis – Champagnat Catholic

By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Johnquai Lewis

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Hialeah Champagne Catholic

CLASS: 2020

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 165

SCOUTING: After watching this talented young man last season – as a freshman – and checking out his work in the offseason – here is certainly a talented football prospect who has been turning heads and impressing so far this year. A big time playmaker who is just starting to receive college attention. Since last season, he has grown and matured, and he was looking forward to this season after helping lead the Lions to the 2A state championship. On a team loaded with young talent, here is a football player you need to keep you eye on for much of the next three seasons.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6754833/johnquai-lewis

