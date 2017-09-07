Hurricane Jose Churning In Far Eastern Atlantic

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While all eyes are on Hurricane Irma, its not the only hurricane in the Atlantic right now.
At 5 a.m., Hurricane Jose was about 815 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.
It was moving to the west-northwest at 18 mph with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.
While there are currently no watches or warnings in effect for this storm, the Leeward Islands should monitor its progress of Jose. Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches will likely be required for portions of these islands later this morning.
