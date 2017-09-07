HURRICANE IRMA Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings: Miami-Dade | BrowardMonroe Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Numbers & Apps To Know Before, During & After Hurricane Irma

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — With Hurricane Irma approaching Florida, make sure you know these numbers and apps just in case you need help or need to know about government services.

Florida’s Emergency line: 1-800-342-3557

Florida’s Price Gouging line: 1-866-966-7226

Veterans Who Need Assistance: 1-800-507-4571.

To get Traffic Information: 511 or get the Florida 511 Traveler Information App

To Report Power Outages: 1-800-468-8243  or get their app 

To Volunteer:  1-800-354-3571

To Find Gas: Get the Gas Buddy app  

MIAMI-DADE

For information on local government services: 311 or (305) 468-5900

Miami-Dade County offers a variety of apps and alerts to stay up to date. You can sign up for Miami-Dade Emergency Alerts  that will let you know through email or texts about public safety issues, recommended public protective actions, or other emergency information. Their SAFE app lets users find open and available evacuation centers and Disaster Assistance Centers near you. To report damage info to the county, click here. 

BROWARD

For local government services: 311 or (954) 831-4000

Broward residents can sign up for AccessBROWARD to receive email alerts. Officials are asking that residents follow @ReadyBroward on Twitter. You can also report damage at the county’s site. If you’re in Broward and need to protect your pet before and during a hurricane, click here.

MONROE

In the Florida Keys, Monroe County residents can sign up for alerts or view them by clicking here or you can reach their emergency hotline at 1-800-955-5504. Please note, Monroe County has mandatory evacuation orders.

 

