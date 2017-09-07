Numbers & Apps To Know Before, During & After Hurricane Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — With Hurricane Irma approaching Florida, make sure you know these numbers and apps just in case you need help or need to know about government services.
Florida’s Emergency line: 1-800-342-3557
Florida’s Price Gouging line: 1-866-966-7226
Veterans Who Need Assistance: 1-800-507-4571.
To get Traffic Information: 511 or get the Florida 511 Traveler Information App
To Report Power Outages: 1-800-468-8243 or get their app
To Volunteer: 1-800-354-3571
To Find Gas: Get the Gas Buddy app
MIAMI-DADE
For information on local government services: 311 or (305) 468-5900
Miami-Dade County offers a variety of apps and alerts to stay up to date. You can sign up for Miami-Dade Emergency Alerts that will let you know through email or texts about public safety issues, recommended public protective actions, or other emergency information. Their SAFE app lets users find open and available evacuation centers and Disaster Assistance Centers near you. To report damage info to the county, click here.
BROWARD
For local government services: 311 or (954) 831-4000
Broward residents can sign up for AccessBROWARD to receive email alerts. Officials are asking that residents follow @ReadyBroward on Twitter. You can also report damage at the county’s site. If you’re in Broward and need to protect your pet before and during a hurricane, click here.
MONROE
In the Florida Keys, Monroe County residents can sign up for alerts or view them by clicking here or you can reach their emergency hotline at 1-800-955-5504. Please note, Monroe County has mandatory evacuation orders.
