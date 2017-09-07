FPL: ‘We Can’t Be Sure There Won’t Be Outages’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – With Hurricane Irma barreling toward South Florida, people can’t stop thinking about the potential power outages.

FPL says they already have crews in place and have learned a lot since Hurricane Wilma, the last big windstorm event 12 years ago.

“One of the things we have done wince Wilma is strengthen our infrastructure,” said FPL Regional Manager Juliet Roulhac. “Most of you have seen of these very tall concrete poles going up in your neighborhoods. That has been a significant part of hardening and supporting our infrastructure. They will withstand much higher wind strength. That will allow us, again, to restore more quickly.”

Roulhac added that FPL has implemented significant pre- storm preparations.

“We have many situations where we actually do storm preparation routines, drills so that we will be prepared for any eventuality,” she said.

While FPL says they’re prepped and ready as best they can for Hurricane Irma, they ask residents to do the same.

“Have batteries for your radios, for your flashlights until power can be restored. We cannot be sure there won’t be outages,” said Roulhac.

Residents are urged to download the FPL Mobile App to report or check status of an outage. The app is available for both Apple and Android users.

If you wish to check the outages online, visit the FPL Power Tracker website. You can type your address or check by county.

FPL says not to be alarmed if you receive an automated call from them, as they reaching out with storm prep info.

For more information, be sure to visit fpl.com/storm.