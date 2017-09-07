FHP To Tow Disabled, Abandoned Vehicles On Turnpike

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida residents and visitors evacuating ahead of Hurricane Irma have created a steady flow of traffic north on the Florida Turnpike.

So much so that the Florida Highway Patrol has assigned extra troopers and wreckers to assist those drivers, whose vehicles become disabled.

Unfortunately, the increased number of disabled and abandoned vehicles has created a problem for emergency workers who use the highway’s shoulders to reach crash victims and other roadway issues.

On Thursday, the FHP announced that any vehicle left disabled or abandoned along the Turnpike would be towed. The Florida Turnpike is also using the cameras along the roadway to monitor problems that arise.

Troopers will also be assisting at service plazas keep traffic moving. Due to the crush of drivers needing gas, only vehicles are allowed to fuel at this time. No one will be permitted to fill other containers. The goal is to get drivers back on the road as soon as possible.

The FHP says stopping along the Turnpike, except in designated areas is prohibited. The only exception is unless your vehicle has become disabled or there is an emergency.