FALL SPOTLIGHT: Cypress Bay, Guandolo Could Be A Surprise

Since the 1980’s, when he was an assistant coach in Broward County, Mark Guandolo has watched football go through many changes in South Florida.

From Miami Southridge to Chaminade-Madonna, Miramar and now Cypress Bay, this veteran head coach has learned to keep up with the times, and that’s why he has been able to build programs and send mora than his share of athletes on to the next level – and beyond.

As this veteran football coach looks at the 2017 season, he realizes that a lot can happen – and while Western and Miramar had been deemed as pre-season district favorites, and Plantation has gotten off to a quick start, he’s been around long enough to also understand that if you have talent and solid coaching, positive things can happen.

In moving to 2-0 on the young season last Saturday night at home against Coral Springs, Guandolo and his team showcased some talented football players on both sides of the ball.

Defensive Coordinator Josue Uribe has a very talented group of athletes to work with this year.

The secondary is going to talent – with seniors Shayne Barton, Keniel Stewart and Isaac Malcolm are lending experience and leadership.

The junior class is led by Jacob Wucher, who at 6-0, 185, is big enough to play safety, but fluid and athletic to lineup at the corner position.

In addition, juniors William Wilson, Mike Weber, Deon Williams, Devon Williams and Adam Figueras are very impressive. So is sophomore Eugene Louis-Jacques.

There are some quality linebackers who have already shown that they can indeed play this game. Leading the way is Devin Lewis, who also runs the ball on offense. Other seniors include Tremaine Major, Josue Uribe, Julian Powell, William Massaro, Khamari Dewdney and Jack Tariche.

Juniors Leonard Cohen and Pedro Ferreira, and sophomores Sean Pursell and Rhys McDonald, are also very talented and promising.

The Lightning will be strong up front – with senior Matthew . Also, there are Jaden Brazier (DE), Amit Drore, Angelo Deveaux (DE), Antwan Offord (DE), Noah Piderit, Darius Andrade, Jack Barges, Andrew Savage, Duncan Fernandez and Andres Wulff.

Juniors Sebastian Dutra, Kellen Byers (DE), Joshua Simms, Tyler Beard and Sebastian Alcalde-Armendariz.

MOVING THE BALL ON OFFENSE

As the defense sets the tempo, the offense, with Guandolo calling the shots, will look to be more consistent this season.

With the return of senior quarterback Marlon Serbin, things could really be interesting. In a district that has some very good quarterbacks, Serbin could be one of the biggest surprises. While he gets it done in the classroom, he is also making a major difference for this program on the football field.

Serbin will be backed up by senior Keaton Hunt, and will be joined in the backfield by senior running back Devon Singer, and a talented deep junior class that features Justice Johnson, Jorge Negrette, Pablo Carbajal and speedy Alejandro Andino.

The receivers will be solid, but the program is still searching for quality depth to make a run in the district.

Seniors Ricardo Malcolm is very good and had the opportunity to showcase his skills during the offseason.

Other senior receivers include Rolando Garcia, Devon Lewis, Samuel Oshodi, Andrew Boorom, Benjamin Paz and Matthew Donaldson.

Physical senior tight end Matthew Toribio returns as well.

With a few early season injuries up front, Guandolo and line coaches Josh Kelso and Joe Courcelle will look to a solid group to help this offense mature.

Seniors Joseph Coucelle, Greg May, Robert Graham, Michael Williams, Mason Urquhart and Diego Vallina will need to stay healthy.

Juniors Ezekiel Wooten and Justin Behren are also solid.

The Lightning also have a solid kicking game – with seniors Francisco Moreno and Lucas Grauer, and junior Chase Uricola.

CORAL SPRINGS PROSPECT SPOTLIGHT

2018 – John Aime, OL

2019 – Mark Azema, TE/DE

2019 – Olsen Louis-Baptiste, Athlete

2019 – Cam Bell, Athlete

2018 – David Brown, Athlete

2021 – Delvontae Bouie, WR

2018 – Bryan Bernadelle, Athlete

2018 – Jeffery Dameus, LB

2018 – Juan Estrada, CB/P

2018 – Luis Garcia, PK

2019 – Saul Garcia, K/P

2019 – Nick Guerra, OL

2019 – Chris Hill, Jr., CB/WR

2018 – Deandre Innocent, WR

2020 – Corey Jacobs, OL

2019 – Michael Jarrett, RB/WR

2019 – Deandre Johnson, QB

2018 – Tahj Landell, DB

2019 – Noel Maurice, RB/LB

2019 – Dejon Roberts, OL/DL

2018 – Tyrae Sessions, RB/LB

2018 – Shawn Similien, DL

2018 – Ryan Taylor, DB

2018 – Rahzaan Wilson, LB/RB

