Eastern Broward Residents Heed Evacuation Order

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Some residents of Broward who live east of US 1 are wasting no time in getting out.

On Wednesday a mandatory evacuation order was issued for them along with people who live in mobile homes and low lying areas.

The county will open 14 shelters at noon to house those that have no where else to go.

College student Tyler Kolaja planned to ride out Hurricane Irma at his east Fort Lauderdale condo. Instead he’s siphoning gas from his car to fill a gas can and head north out of Florida with some friends. He lives in an area under mandatory evacuation and he knows how destructive Irma can be.

“My grandparents have a timeshare in St. Maarten and it’s already been leveled,” Kolaja said. “It’s just better be safe than sorry.”

Those leaving the area are urged to have patience, long lines at gas stations persist.

Broward emergency managers say they prefer people who evacuate to go further inland to stay with family and friends on Thursday. They feel that way they can prevent an excessive amount of cars on the roads.

The Humane Society of Broward County is evacuating more than 175 dogs and cats ahead of the storm. They’ll be flown to an animal rescue foundation in northern California in hopes of finding new homes in that area.

“By taking the vast majority of the population of animals that are here at the facility out of harm’s way than we can concentrate on other things after the storm,” said spokeswoman Cherie Wachter.

Broward residents can sign up for AccessBROWARD to receive email alerts. Officials are asking that residents follow @ReadyBroward on Twitter. You can also report damage at the county’s site. If you’re in Broward and need to protect your pet before and during a hurricane, click here.