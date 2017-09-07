Broward Residents Urged To Finish Up Irma Preps

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward residents who decided to ride out Hurricane Irma have been frustrated by the lack of bottled water and long lines at gas stations that still have fuel.

On Wednesday, the county’s emergency managers announced a mandatory evacuaiton for all residents who live east of Federal Highway/US1 along with people who live in mobile homes and low lying areas.

They would prefer that people who plan to stay with family and friends go there on Thursday. They say that will help prevent traffic jams on the roads late Friday or Saturday morning when the weather will be deteriorating.

For those who have no where to go, there are 14 shelters that will open at noon on Thursday.

Broward County Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule on Thursday and Friday. Express Bus service will continue to operate. Routes 15, 23, 56, and 88 will run on a weekday schedule.

Broward’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is open, however pasengers are encouraged to check with their airline for possible delays or cancellations.

Broward residents are being told not to put out their trash in their normal garbage days in Saturday. All Broward County Waste Management residential and commercial customers will not have garbage, recycling, yard waste or bulk collection service on Saturday, September 9 until further notice.

Additionally, nulk pickup in the Town of Davie has been cancelled for Friday and Saturday.

Broward residents can sign up for AccessBROWARD to receive email alerts. Officials are asking that residents follow @ReadyBroward on Twitter. You can also report damage at the county’s site. If you’re in Broward and need to protect your pet before and during a hurricane, click here.