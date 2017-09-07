HURRICANE IRMA | CBS4 News Live StreamLatest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings: Miami-Dade | BrowardMonroe Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

14 Broward Shelters Opened For General Population

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Residents in Broward should familiarize themselves with the locations of the designated shelters for the general population.

Each location has been built with safety standards or has been retrofitted to serve as shelters.

 

Locations include:
Coconut Creek Lyons Creek Middle School
4333 Sol Press Blvd.
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
From Lyons Rd & Wiles Rd. Intersection
Drive North onto Lyons Rd.
Turn Right onto Sol Press Blvd.
Total est. time: 3 minutes
Total est. distance: 1.98 miles
Served by BCT bus routes: 31 and 48
MAP
 ​
Coconut Creek Monarch High School
5050 Wiles Rd.
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
From Wiles Rd. & US 441/State Rd. 7 Intersection
Drive East onto Wiles Rd.
(between Lyons Rd. & US 441/State Rd. 7)
Total est. time: 1 minute
Total est. distance: 0.57 miles
Served by BCT bus routes: 19 and 31
MAP
 ​
Coral Springs Coral Glades High School
2700 Sportsplex Dr.
Coral Springs, FL 33065
From Sample Rd. & University Dr. Intersection
Drive West on Sample Rd.
Turn Right onto Sportsplex Dr.
Total est. time: 8 minutes
Total est. distance: 3.38 miles
Served by BCT bus routes: 34 and 83
MAP
Davie Fox Trail Elementary School
1250 Nob Hill Rd.
Davie, FL 33324
From Broward Blvd. & Nob Hill Rd. Intersection
Drive South on Nob Hill Rd.
Make a U-turn at 101st Rd. onto Nob Hill Rd.
Total est. time: 3 minutes
Total est. distance: 1.29 miles
Served by BCT bus routes: 22 and 30
MAP
Fort Lauderdale Atlantic Technical (Arthur Ashe)
1701 N.W. 23rd Ave.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
From I-95/Oakland Park Blvd. Exit
Take Oakland Park Blvd. West
Turn Left onto N.W. 21st Ave.
N.W. 21st Ave. becomes N.W. 23rd Ave.
Total est. time: 4 minutes
Total est. distance: 1.89 miles
Served by BCT bus routes: 11 and 31
MAP
​Fort Lauderdale ​Rock Island Elementary
2350 N.W. 19th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311		 MAP​
Pembroke Park Watkins Elementary School
3520 S.W. 52nd Ave.
Pembroke Park, FL 33023
From I-95/ Hallandale Bch. Blvd.
Take Hallandale Bch. Blvd. West
Turn Left onto S.W. 52nd Ave.
Total est. time: 6 minutes
Total est. distance: 2.53 miles
Served by BCT bus routes: 15 and 28
MAP
Lauderdale Lakes Park Lakes Elementary School
3925 N. State Rd. 7
Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319
From Oakland Park Blvd. & US 441/State Rd. 7 Intersection
Drive North onto US 441/State Rd. 7.
Total est. time: 1 minute
Total est. distance: 0.67 miles
Served by BCT bus routes: 19 and 441 Breeze
Miramar New Renaissance Middle School
10701 Miramar Blvd.
Miramar, FL 33025
From Pembroke Rd. & University Dr. Drive Pembroke Rd. West
Turn Left on S. Palm Ave./SW 101st Ave.
Turn Right onto S.W. 25th St./ Miramar Blvd.
Total est. time: 6 minutes
Total est. distance: 3.00 miles
Served by BCT bus routes: 5, 28 and 95 Express Pembroke Pines
MAP
Miramar Everglades High School
17100 SW 48TH CT
Miramar, FL 33027
From I-75, West on Miramar Parkway
Turn Left onto SW 172nd Ave.
Turn Left onto SW 48th CT/Bass Creek Rd.
Total est. time: 4 minutes
Total est. dist: 2.10 miles
Served by BCT bus route 28
MAP
Pembroke Pines West Broward High School
500 NW 209 Ave.
Pembroke Pines, FL 33029
From I-75, West on FL-820 W/Pines Blvd.
Turn Right onto NW 209th Ave.
Total est. time: 9 minutes
Total est. dist: 6.28 miles
Served by BCT bus route: 7
Plantation Plantation Elementary School
651 N.W. 42nd Ave.
Plantation, FL 33317
From Sunrise Blvd. & US 441/State Rd. 7 Intersection
Drive South on US 441/State Rd. 7
Turn Right onto N.W. 5th St.
Turn Right onto N.W. 42nd Ave.
Total est. time: 3 minutes
Total est. distance: 1.65 miles
Served by BCT bus routes: 18 and 81
Pompano Beach Pompano Beach High School
600 N.E. 13 Ave.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
From I-95, EAST on W Atlantic Blvd./ FL-814 E
Turn LEFT onto NE 13th AVE.
Total est. time: 4 minutes
Total est. dist: 1.99 miles
Served by BCT bus routes: 10 and 42
MAP
Weston Falcon Cove Middle School
4251 Bonaventure Blvd.
Weston, FL 33332
From I-75/ Griffin Rd. Exit
Take Griffin Rd. West
Turn Right onto Bonaventure Blvd.
Total est. time: 6 minutes
Total est. distance: 3.67 miles
Served by BCT bus route: 23
MAP
