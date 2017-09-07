14 Broward Shelters Opened For General Population

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Residents in Broward should familiarize themselves with the locations of the designated shelters for the general population.
Each location has been built with safety standards or has been retrofitted to serve as shelters.
|Locations include:
|
|Coconut Creek
|Lyons Creek Middle School
4333 Sol Press Blvd.
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
|
From Lyons Rd & Wiles Rd. Intersection
Drive North onto Lyons Rd.
Turn Right onto Sol Press Blvd.
Total est. time: 3 minutes
Total est. distance: 1.98 miles
Served by BCT bus routes: 31 and 48
|
|
|
|Coconut Creek
|Monarch High School
5050 Wiles Rd.
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
|
From Wiles Rd. & US 441/State Rd. 7 Intersection
Drive East onto Wiles Rd.
(between Lyons Rd. & US 441/State Rd. 7)
Total est. time: 1 minute
Total est. distance: 0.57 miles
Served by BCT bus routes: 19 and 31
|
|
|
|Coral Springs
|Coral Glades High School
2700 Sportsplex Dr.
Coral Springs, FL 33065
|
From Sample Rd. & University Dr. Intersection
Drive West on Sample Rd.
Turn Right onto Sportsplex Dr.
Total est. time: 8 minutes
Total est. distance: 3.38 miles
Served by BCT bus routes: 34 and 83
|
|
|
|Davie
|Fox Trail Elementary School
1250 Nob Hill Rd.
Davie, FL 33324
|
From Broward Blvd. & Nob Hill Rd. Intersection
Drive South on Nob Hill Rd.
Make a U-turn at 101st Rd. onto Nob Hill Rd.
Total est. time: 3 minutes
Total est. distance: 1.29 miles
Served by BCT bus routes: 22 and 30
|
|
|
|Fort Lauderdale
|Atlantic Technical (Arthur Ashe)
1701 N.W. 23rd Ave.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
|
From I-95/Oakland Park Blvd. Exit
Take Oakland Park Blvd. West
Turn Left onto N.W. 21st Ave.
N.W. 21st Ave. becomes N.W. 23rd Ave.
Total est. time: 4 minutes
Total est. distance: 1.89 miles
Served by BCT bus routes: 11 and 31
|Fort Lauderdale
|Rock Island Elementary
2350 N.W. 19th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
|
|
|
|Pembroke Park
|Watkins Elementary School
3520 S.W. 52nd Ave.
Pembroke Park, FL 33023
|
From I-95/ Hallandale Bch. Blvd.
Take Hallandale Bch. Blvd. West
Turn Left onto S.W. 52nd Ave.
Total est. time: 6 minutes
Total est. distance: 2.53 miles
Served by BCT bus routes: 15 and 28
|
|
|
|Lauderdale Lakes
|Park Lakes Elementary School
3925 N. State Rd. 7
Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319
|
From Oakland Park Blvd. & US 441/State Rd. 7 Intersection
Drive North onto US 441/State Rd. 7.
Total est. time: 1 minute
Total est. distance: 0.67 miles
Served by BCT bus routes: 19 and 441 Breeze
|
|
|Miramar
|New Renaissance Middle School
10701 Miramar Blvd.
Miramar, FL 33025
|
From Pembroke Rd. & University Dr. Drive Pembroke Rd. West
Turn Left on S. Palm Ave./SW 101st Ave.
Turn Right onto S.W. 25th St./ Miramar Blvd.
Total est. time: 6 minutes
Total est. distance: 3.00 miles
Served by BCT bus routes: 5, 28 and 95 Express Pembroke Pines
|
|
|
|Miramar
|Everglades High School
17100 SW 48TH CT
Miramar, FL 33027
|
From I-75, West on Miramar Parkway
Turn Left onto SW 172nd Ave.
Turn Left onto SW 48th CT/Bass Creek Rd.
Total est. time: 4 minutes
Total est. dist: 2.10 miles
Served by BCT bus route 28
|
|
|
|Pembroke Pines
|West Broward High School
500 NW 209 Ave.
Pembroke Pines, FL 33029
|
From I-75, West on FL-820 W/Pines Blvd.
Turn Right onto NW 209th Ave.
Total est. time: 9 minutes
Total est. dist: 6.28 miles
Served by BCT bus route: 7
|
|
|Plantation
|Plantation Elementary School
651 N.W. 42nd Ave.
Plantation, FL 33317
|
From Sunrise Blvd. & US 441/State Rd. 7 Intersection
Drive South on US 441/State Rd. 7
Turn Right onto N.W. 5th St.
Turn Right onto N.W. 42nd Ave.
Total est. time: 3 minutes
Total est. distance: 1.65 miles
Served by BCT bus routes: 18 and 81
|
|
|Pompano Beach
|Pompano Beach High School
600 N.E. 13 Ave.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
|
From I-95, EAST on W Atlantic Blvd./ FL-814 E
Turn LEFT onto NE 13th AVE.
Total est. time: 4 minutes
Total est. dist: 1.99 miles
Served by BCT bus routes: 10 and 42
|
|
|
|Weston
|Falcon Cove Middle School
4251 Bonaventure Blvd.
Weston, FL 33332
|
From I-75/ Griffin Rd. Exit
Take Griffin Rd. West
Turn Right onto Bonaventure Blvd.
Total est. time: 6 minutes
Total est. distance: 3.67 miles
Served by BCT bus route: 23
