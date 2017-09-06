Tropical Storm Jose Forecast To Strengthen Into A Hurricane

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Moving over the waters of the eastern Atlantic, Tropical Storm Jose is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Tuesday night.
At 5 a.m., the center of the system was 1255 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.
Jose was moving to the west at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph with higher gusts.
A slightly faster west to west-northwest motion is expected during the next two days.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of Jose.
