Miami Hurricanes Climb To Number 16 In AP Poll

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a season opening, 41-13 victory over Bethune-Cookman, the Miami Hurricanes moved up two spots in the Associated Press rankings.

The Hurricanes now sit at Number 16 after opening the season ranked 18th.

Miami climbed one spot in the Amway Coaches Poll, going from 18 to 17.

Elsewhere in the Sunshine State, the Florida State Seminoles fell seven spots to Number 10, and the Florida Gators fell from 17th to 22nd.

FSU fell to Alabama 24-7 in the Chick-Fil-A kickoff game in Atlanta. They also lost starting quarterback Deondre Francois to a season ending patella injury.

The Gators dropped their opener to Michigan 33-17.

Here’s the full AP top 25 for Week 2.

1. Alabama (60)

2. Ohio State (1)

3. Clemson

4. Penn State

5. Oklahoma

6. USC

7. Washington

8. Michigan

9. Wisconsin

10. Florida State

11. Oklahoma State

12. LSU

13. Auburn

14. Stanford

15. Georgia

16. Miami (FL)

17. Louisville

18. Virginia Tech

19. Kansas State

20. Washington State

21. South Florida

22. Florida

23. TCU

24. Notre Dame

25. Tennessee

The 16th ranked Hurricanes will face Arkansas State in Jonesboro on Saturday at 3:30 PM. The following week, Miami will have their yearly showdown with Number 10 FSU in Tallahassee.