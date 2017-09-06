MIA Cancels Arrivals & Departures For South America, Caribbean

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As Hurricane Irma approaches, Miami International Airport are cancelling arrivals and halting departures to Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean.
By Wednesday afternoon, there were 11 cancelled arrivals and 15 cancelled departures. The affected cities are Antigua, Providenciales, St. Kitts, St. Croix, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, San Juan and Key West.
Those numbers are expected to increase as the storm approaches South Florida.
Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said the state is looking into reports of airlines gouging the price of tickets.
If you think you’re a victim of Price Gouging, call: 1-866-966-7226