Marlins Hope To Avoid Sweep Against Division-Leading Nationals

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Marlins season has been in an extreme up-and-down state in recent weeks.

After riding an amazing hot streak, winning 13 of 16 to get back above .500 and in the thick of the NL Wild Card race, the Marlins have come crashing back down to earth.

Tuesday’s loss to the Washington Nationals was Miami’s eighth in nine games, coming immediately on the heels of the aforementioned string of solid play.

The Marlins will try to get back on track and avoid a three-game sweep on Wednesday when they wrap up their series against Washington.

GAME INFO: First pitch 7:10, Marlins Park

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LHP Gio Gonzalez (13-6, 2.58 ERA) vs. Marlins LHP Dillon Peters (0-0, 0.00)

Gonzalez has really enjoyed pitching against his hometown Marlins throughout his career and the trend has continued this season.

He holds a 9-3 record with a 1.94 ERA in 15 career starts against Miami.

This season Gonzales has tortured the Marlins to the tune of a 3-0 record and a 1.29 ERA with 26 strikeouts over four starts.

Peters will be making his second MLB start after being called up from Double-A Jacksonville last week.

He earned a no-decision in his big league debut, striking out eight while surrendering just three hits over seven scoreless innings against the Phillies.

The eight strikeouts matched Jose Fernandez’s 2013 franchise record for a pitcher’s MLB debut.

ROUNDING THE BASES