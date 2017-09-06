WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

Lines Are Long & Patience Is Short At Gas Stations Ahead Of Irma

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lines are long and patience is short at gas stations across South Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Lines stretched around 50 cars deep at a gas station in Cooper City by 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. The station had been out of fuel on Tuesday night, but received an overnight delivery.

Workers at a station in Doral put yellow caution tape around pumps Wednesday morning after running out of gasoline.

There are even long lines at stations that have no gas as people wait for gas truck deliveries.

Drivers can check to see if some stations still have gas using online gasoline trackers like GasBuddy.  Gas supplies will fluctuate drastically in Florida due the impending Hurricane Irma making landfall.

 

 

