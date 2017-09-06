Keys Visitors Leaving Ahead Of Hurricane Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MARATHON (CBSMiami) – A busy day ahead for people in the Florida Keys ahead of a potential landfall from Hurricane Irma.

Visitors to the Keys hitting the road out and heading north, a mandatory evacuation order for non-residents goes into effect at 7 a.m. Tuesday. A resident evacuation order goes into effect at 7 p.m.

The county’s emergency management said it could be the “worst case scenario.”

Residents who have decided to stay are boarding up and preparing for the worst.

“We’re expecting something big, which makes people nervous down here. All we can do is hope for the best,” said Henry Budi who owns a gas station in Marathon.

Budi is covering windows and wrapping pumps but hoping to remain open. He’s expecting a lot of traffic.

Lots of visitors have already left, others are hoping to get off the island chain before the big rush.

“I was supposed to be getting up early this morning to scuba dive,” said George Northover.

Northover and his wife Donna got up at 4 a.m. to pack and leave. They’re heading to Orlando

“I’m not going to mess with it. I was ready to leave yesterday but he wanted to stay an extra day, but I put my foot down yesterday and said, “I don’t care! We’re leaving here tomorrow,” said Donna.

“This is a life threatening killer storm. We can not over emphasize the importance of following the evacuation instructions,” said Martin Senterfitt, Director of the Monroe County Emergency Operations Center.

Emergency managers want tourists and residents alike to get out. They’re extremely worried about storm surge with such a powerful storm forecast to barrel through in just a matter of days.

“With a Category 5 coming at the Florida Keys we could be looking at wave heights that would literally put the ocean over the islands. We’re got to remember we’re an island community and islands go under water,” he said.

All schools and government offices in the Keys have been closed through the weekend.