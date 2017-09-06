PLAYER: Tatum Bethune
POSITION: DE/LB
SCHOOL: Miami Central
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 6-1
WEIGHT: 215
SCOUTING: Never seems to fail this program to have a football talent like this – who is a force up front, while being projected as a linebacker. Made a major impression in the offseason with hard work and showcasing his play-making abilities. A very smart prospect who continues to make big plays against top competition. He will certainly be a player to keep an eye on this season – as well as into the future. Has started to turn heads and colleges are beginning to keep an eye on his progress. Yet another very talented and promising player.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8173536/tatum-bethune