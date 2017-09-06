HURRICANE IRMA | Latest Updates | Interactive Maps | Closings: Miami-Dade | BrowardMonroe Hurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App    

Hurricanes Saturday Game At Arkansas State Cancelled Due To Hurricane Irma Threat

By David Dwork
Filed Under: Hurricane Irma, Miami Hurricanes, NCAA, Weather News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the threat of Hurricane Irma looming, precautions are being taken across the state of Florida.

The No. 16 Miami Hurricanes game at Arkansas State originally scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled.

The game will not be rescheduled as there are no available dates for both teams during the rest of the season.

Getting to Arkansas was not a problem for the Hurricanes.

Concerns over the team and officials traveling back to South Florida was the main reason for the cancellation.

Hurricane Irma is a strong Category 5 that is forecast to begin impacting the area on Friday, with the brunt of the storm hitting late Saturday and into Sunday.

The University of Miami announced on Tuesday that classes would be cancelled beginning Wednesday through at least the weekend.

