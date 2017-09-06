Hurricane Irma Forecast Cone Showing Turn From West To North

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After battering Barbuda, Hurricane Irma is now making its way toward St. Martin.

At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was 35 miles east-southeast of St. Martin.

The Catergory 5 hurricane was moving to the west-northwest at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 50 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.

On the forecast track, the extremely dangerous core of Irma will move over portions of the northern Leeward Islands this morning, move near or over portions of the northern Virgin Islands later today, and pass near or just north of Puerto Rico this afternoon or tonight.

Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis

* Saba, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten

* Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy

* British Virgin Islands

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra

* Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with Haiti

* Guadeloupe

* Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le Mole St. Nicholas

* Turks and Caicos Islands

* Southeastern Bahamas

* Cuba from Matanzas province eastward to Guantanamo province

* Central Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Dominican Republic from south of Cabo Engano westward to the southern border with Haiti

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Haiti from south of Le Mole St. Nicholas to Port-Au-Prince

The combination of a life-threatening storm surge and large breaking waves will raise water levels above normal tide levels by the following amounts within the hurricane warning area near and to the north of the center of Irma. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

Northern Leeward Islands…7 to 11 ft

Turks and Caicos Islands…15 to 20 ft

Southeastern Bahamas…15 to 20 ft

Northern coast of the Dominican Republic…3 to 5 ft Northern coast of Haiti and the Gulf of Gonave…1 to 3 ft

British and U.S. Virgin Islands except St. Croix…7 to 11 ft Northern coast of Puerto Rico…3 to 5 ft Southern coast of Puerto Rico and St. Croix…1 to 2 ft

Hurricane conditions are occuring within the hurricane warning area in the Leeward Islands and should continue through today. Hurricane conditions are expected to begin within the hurricane warning area in the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico later today and tonight, with tropical storm conditions beginning this morning. Hurricane conditions are expected to begin within the hurricane warning area in the Dominican Republic early Thursday, with tropical storm conditions beginning tonight.

Hurricane conditions are expected in the warning area in the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands beginning Thursday night.

Hurricane and tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area in Haiti by early Thursday and in the central Bahamas by Friday.

Irma is expected to produce the following rain accumulations through Thursday:

*Northern Leeward Islands…8 to 12 inches, isolated 20 inches

*Northeast Puerto Rico and the British and U.S. Virgin Islands…4 to10 inches, isolated 15 inches

*Southwest Puerto Rico, the southern Leeward Islands, and Saint Croix…2 to 4 inches

Irma is expected to produce the following rain accumulations Wednesday through Saturday:

*Southeast Bahamas, the Turks and Caicos and eastern to central Cuba…8 to 12 inches, isolated 20 inches

*Northern Dominican Republic and northern Haiti…4 to 10 inches, isolated 15 inches

*Southwest Haiti…1 to 4 inches

In all areas this rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.