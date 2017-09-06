Hurricane Irma Prompts Miami Marlins To Allow Family Members On Road Trip

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The impact of Hurricane Irma is being felt across South Florida well before the storm’s expected weekend arrival.

The Miami Dolphins season opening game that was scheduled for Sunday has been postponed until mid-November.

The Miami Hurricanes Saturday afternoon football game in Arkansas was cancelled over concerns about traveling back to South Florida.

The Miami Marlins’ schedule didn’t require any changes.

The Marlins are hitting the road following Wednesday night’s game, heading north to Atlanta and Philadelphia starting Thursday.

The team’s charter plane will be a bit more crowded than usual as the Marlins are allowing players and all traveling staff members to bring their families on the trip.

That includes significant others, children and pets.

“[Marlins owner] Jeffrey [Loria] ultimately made the decision that all the families are going to get to go with us, travel the whole trip, kids and the whole thing, and really provide a service for our families, which is really very nice of the organization,” manager Don Mattingly said.

Miami’s flight leaves late Wednesday evening but the team will not be returning to South Florida until next Friday morning.

It’s not known if the Marlins will make accommodations for the family members to return home early. That may depend on the impact of Hurricane Irma.