Dade Residents Finds Some Pumps Dry, Water In Short Supply

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida continues to prepare for Hurricane Irma gas and water are high demand.

A gas station on U.S. 1 where it meets Card Sound Road in Florida City has been busy around the clock as Keys residents and visitors head north ahead of the storm. Most of the pumps were not running because they were out of gas.

Ruben Diaz, who has lived in Key West for ten years, stopped to gas up. He said he’s never evacuated in the past, but this time is different.

“It’s a Cat 5, maybe a Cat 4, we’re not taking any chances. We tied our boats up and we’re leaving,” he said.

In addition to running dry at the pump, those stocking up for the storm have found that bottled water is in short supply at grocery and big box stores. The stores that have water say it’s gone as soon as they restock the shelves.

Miami-Dade emergency managers say there are no mandatory evacuations for the county at this time but that may change depending on Irma’s course. They are advising residents who live in low-lying areas to start evacuating on Wednesday.

To make evacuations smoother, on Tuesday Governor Scott directed the Department of Transportation to suspend tolls across the entire state.

County offices, libraries, and public schools will be closed Thursday and Friday as a precaution.

All park activities, including after school programs, shelter rentals, community-based organization-related sports programs such as soccer, cheerleading and football programs will be cancelled beginning Thursday.