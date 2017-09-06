Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Broward residents aren’t taking any chances with Hurricane Irma – filling up on gas, picking up last-minute supplies and stockpiling water.

A stop at the Timberlake section of Cooper City found a number of homeowners like John Manzelli putting up their panel shutters.

“Yesterday. I started yesterday. I never started this early before,” Manzelli told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench.

“You didn’t want to take any chances?” D’Oench asked.

“That was my idea, yeah. I tried to consider whether to stay in town so they are up but I am still thinking about it,” Manzelli said.

Related: Broward County Shelters That Will Open Thursday

Bruce Gellatly, who’s lived in Timberlake nearly 30 years, also put up shutters.

“I started yesterday,” Gellatly said. “I didn’t want to wait until the last minute.”

At Hollywood City Hall and its annex, workers boarded up more than a hundred windows with plywood to protect the buildings and the records there.

Related: How To Prep For A Possible Hurricane Irma Hit

A marina at Bahia Mar, owners secured their boats and tourists planned one last excursion.

“Going snorkeling and leaving north,” Max Nickerson, a tourist from Michigan. “We were supposed to be here until Tuesday but we are leaving.”

Around Broward, getting gasoline was a top priority as six lanes were set up at a Costco off University Drive by I-595.

“I live on the east side of town and I have to evacuate that area so I’m getting my gas at Costco,” said Lucia Galliano. “Then going back home to the east side to pick up and come back to the west side.”

From the Costco store in Davie to a Publix supermarket on Sheridan Street in Hollywood, people continue to get last minute supplies.

A manager who took D’Oench on a tour said it has been busy. There’s been a huge demand for ice, water, fruit and vegetables.

Some said they were at the end of their shopping.

“All I need is ice. I have everything else. I prepared early,” said Art Weems.

Some had very specific items they wanted inside this store.

“All this is fun stuff. Things to make drinks with and so chili not very strong. I am pretty good at barbecuing ribs. I figure I’ll grill when the electricity goes out,” said Allan Brown.

Broward residents can sign up for AccessBROWARD to receive email alerts. Officials are asking that residents follow @ReadyBroward on Twitter. You can also report damage at the county’s site. If you’re in Broward and need to protect your pet before and during a hurricane, click here.