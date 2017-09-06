Broward County Shelters That Will Open Thursday

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Broward County is opening their shelters Thursday as Hurricane Irma moves toward South Florida.

The county plans on opening 13 shelters around noon. Anyone who plans to stay in one is urged to bring their own bedding, snacks, medications, and anything else they may need.

“Please remember that shelters are a refuge of last resort. They provide a safe, short-term place to weather the storm,” said Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief.

On the same day, the county will issue mandatory evacuation orders people living in the coastal areas. These areas are east of Federal Highway, including the barrier islands. The mandatory evacuation will also cover those living in low-lying areas and those living in mobile homes.

For those who are deciding to stay, make sure you know where to go. Click here for a map of the shelters or read through the listing below.

Lyons Creek Middle School 4333 Sol Press Blvd., Coconut Creek 33073

Coral Glades High School 2700 Sportsplex Dr, Coral Springs 33065

Monarch High School 5050 Wiles Road, Coconut Creek 33073

Pompano Beach High School 600 N.E. 13th Ave., Pompano Beach 33060

Park Lakes Elementary School 3925 N. State Road 7, Lauderdale Lakes 33319

Rock Island Elementary/ Atlantic Technical (Arthur Ashe) 1701 N. W. 23rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale 33311

Plantation Elementary School 651 N. W. 42nd Ave., Plantation 33317

Fox Trail Elementary School 1250 Nob Hill Road, Davie 33324

Falcon Cove Middle School 4251 Bonaventure Blvd., Weston 3333

New Renaissance Middle School 10701 Miramar Blvd., Miramar 33025

Watkins Elementary School 3520 S. W. 52nd Ave., Pembroke Park 33023

Everglades High School 17100 SW 48 Court, Miramar, FL 33027

West Broward High School 500 NW 209 Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029

Broward County has one pet-friendly General Population shelter at Millennium Middle School in Tamarac. Pre-registration of pets is required, and owners are expected to shelter with their pets and provide care for them. To register, call the Humane Society at 954-989-3977. Other than the pet-friendly shelter, General Population shelters do not accommodate pets other than service animals.

Residents are urged to make sure they are prepared. If you have any issues, residents are urged to call the Broward Emergency Hotline at 311 or (954) 831- 4000.